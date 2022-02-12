Richard R. Molina WILLIAMSTOWN — Richard Ryan “Rick” Molina, age 47, formerly of Williamstown, Vermont, left us unexpectedly and too soon on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home, in Aiken, South Carolina. He was born on Jan. 29, 1974, in Worcester, Massachusetts, before moving to Vermont in 1983. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was a graduate of Williamstown High School, class of 1992, as a three-sport athlete. He loved to compete and excelled in sports, especially basketball where he was known for his three-point shots and being a leading scorer. It was through basketball that he crossed paths with coach Dennis Barney who had a lifelong positive impact on him. He continued his education at Champlain College and earned a degree in Criminal Justice in 1995. In recent years, he worked as a HVAC technician. He enjoyed watching sports, playing horseshoes, darts, and playing with his beloved dog, “Milo.” He was blessed with many friends and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was the life of the party and refused to let the party end. He was known for his big heart, loud laugh and hilarious demeanor. He is survived by his mother, Katherine Lee Bingham and her ex-husband, Frederick McAllister, both of Williamstown; his sister, “little sis,” Amy Marie (Molina) Poirier and husband Jeff, of Barre; his stepbrother, Timothy Jeram, of Graniteville; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Ducey; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins whom he cherished. Rick could always count on his aunt, Liz Lewis, of Williamstown, whom he considered more than just his aunt, but a special friend who was his “homeslice.” He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Francis Leonard Ducey. Burial graveside service will be held in Williamstown Village Cemetery on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow. You can shed tears that he is gone or you can smile because he has lived.
