Richard R. Brien SOUTH BARRE — Richard R. “Rich” “Richie” Brien, 66, of the South Barre Road passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with his family by his side. Born on June 7, 1956, in Munich, Germany, he was the son of Ralph and Lucie (Novak) Brien. When he was young, his family moved from Germany to Barre, VT. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1975. On December 7, 2000, he married Darla Parks in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following their marriage, they made their home in Nevada and California before moving to Vermont, settling in South Barre. Richard was employed as a stock clerk at Hannaford’s Supermarket before retiring over a year ago. In his spare time, he enjoyed airplanes, aviation, baseball and taking care of his lawn. Survivors include his wife, Darla Parks and his children Nicholas Brien, Nathan Brien, Sara Brien and her husband, Gavin Ladue, and Karla Knightstep, his mother Lucie Brien, and his sisters Ingrid Brien Lamell and Patricia Charbonneau. He was predeceased by his father Ralph R. Brien and his brother-in-law Bruce Lamell. Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.