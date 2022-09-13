Richard Plant BARRE — The family of Richard "Riche" Plant is hosting a gathering in his memory at the Mutuo on Beckley St in Barre. This is an opportunity for Riche's family and friends to share memories with each other. Come anytime between the hours of 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022. Please RSVP to 802-249-7527 before Sept. 17, 2022.
