Richard M. Shadroui BARRE — On June 19, 2021, Richard M. “Dick” Shadroui, at the age of 97, passed on peacefully at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. He had resided in Barre for almost 40 years. He was born on June 3, 1924, in his family home. He was the youngest of nine siblings and predeceased by his parents, Joseph Shadroui and Marianna (Jaffer) Shadroui; and his siblings, Hannet (Acker), Peter, Alfred, John, Celia (Shediac), Freda (Hopson), Paul and George. He was raised in a strong Lebanese community which celebrated its traditions with food and music. Dick attended and graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1942, in Barre. At the age of 18, he left Vermont to attend the University of Illinois. He was drafted into the 15th Army Air Force at the age of 18. He obtained his gunners wings at Fort Myers, Florida, in November of '43. He flew 39 missions as a navigator and radio operator on B-17s and attained the rank of Technical Sergeant. He survived two emergency landings in the Adriatic Sea. On one of those occasions, Dick swam for hours alongside the raft carrying his crewmates to ensure those who couldn’t swim had safe passage. His heroism was so much a part of his character. Returning home after the war, he attended Julliard School of Music in New York City and received a bachelor’s degree in the science of music. He achieved a master’s degree in teaching music at Columbia University. He loved New York City and decided to stay there; he got small roles in opera company productions and worked in night clubs. Eventually, he became a co-owner of the Grenadier, a restaurant/lounge on First Avenue overlooking the United Nations. He stayed in Manhattan entertaining in the lounge which was called “Dick’s Place” and also entertained at resorts in New York State. He felt that his New York years were some of the best of his life. In his 60s, Dick decided to return to Vermont. He started acting with the local theater group, The Barre Players, and began teaching piano lessons to people of all ages and abilities. Many of his students went on to acclaimed careers as musicians. He also entertained at hotels and inns at ski resorts. He performed nationally and internationally with a noted following at the Mountain Top Inn and Resort in Chittenden, Vermont. He joined the Rotary Club in Barre in 1988; he was a lifelong member and often a club leader. He was the choral director for its singing group, the Rotobarrians. He became a member of the Barre Opera House, serving on their board for almost 40 years. He was honored in 2014 by the Opera House at a gala that celebrated his years of public service and his life. He also took part in fundraisers for the Opera House and the Rotary Club. For the Opera House galas, he organized a series of classical concerts that were part of the Celebration Series and performed in these concerts. “Four Hands, Eighty-Eight Keys,” and “More for Hands and Eighty-Eight Keys,” are two works that he performed with Allison Cerutti. Dick performed works by Debussy, Mozart, Brahms, Grieg and other classical artists, as well as popular music and show tunes. He created and made musical recordings, and participated in satirical, political musical spoofs in a group called the Capital Steps. Also, he provided musical accompaniment at the Sunday services of the First Presbyterian Church in Lower Graniteville. In his 90s, Dick joined a rock chorus called The Barre Rocks City Chorus. He was very generous with his time, his interest in others and his music. When his health began a slow decline, Dick moved briefly to the Lincoln House in Barre. He made the transition smoothly, bringing an electric keyboard with him, and often entertained the residents on the piano in its game room. He then moved to the Woodridge Nursing Home where he was beloved by staff; often he read aloud to them from notes and letters sent to him by family and friends. He enjoyed interacting with the other residents of Woodridge. With the onset of the COVID pandemic, visits to Dick were restricted to Zoom meetings and sometimes phone calls. His family and friends remember Dick as fit, energetic, and enthusiastic. A positive person, he always looked for the best in others and situations. He was a lifelong learner, gracious, polite, and fun to be with. Usually, he was smiling and accepted what life doled out for him. “I just go with the flow.” On his 97th birthday this past month, 2021, family and friends gave him a drive-by parade celebration at Woodridge with balloons, posters and music. Dick was smiling and seemed content and happy, watching under the portico as people drove by waving. Back inside, he exclaimed, “That was for me!” We will always remember the gentle and kind soul he was and what a remarkably full life he led. Quoting from the Congressional Proclamation by Senators Leahy and Sanders, and Representative Peter Welch: “Dick has made too many valuable community contributions (and continues to do so) to mention here, living a life of service, commitment and gracious humility. We are grateful to you for inspiring us to celebrate our civic (and family) pride, to work hard, to appreciate the importance of art, literature, music, and for ultimately showing us by example how to live in a civilized way.” Dick is survived by his niece, Phyllis Andrews, of Barre, and many other nieces and nephews throughout Vermont, the United States, Canada and France. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Dick will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Church, 79 Summer St. in Barre. Burial will follow to the St. Monica Cemetery on Beckley Hill in Barre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Barre Opera House, 6 North Main St., Barre, VT 05641 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.