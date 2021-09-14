Richard M. Kemp BARRE TOWN — Richard Michael Kemp, 71, of Barre Town, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. He was born in Portland, Maine, on April 22, 1950, to Richard and Mary (Flaherty) Kemp. His family moved to Vermont, when Dick was in sixth grade. He later graduated from Montpelier High School and Champlain College. Dick was an exceptional athlete in every sport, with baseball being his first love. From Little League thru high school, Dick was known as an outstanding catcher, a great hitter and a strong team leader. He was on the MHS State Championship team and received a contract to play for the Cincinnati Reds in his senior year. Dick is remembered at the Country Club of Barre as the guy with a smile, a gracious word for all and a very good golfer. He enjoyed and supported youth sports, coaching many teams when his children played. The Yankees, the Cowboys and the Bruins also had many years of his support, thru the good seasons and the bad! Dick was also on the Boards of the CVSA youth hockey and the Vermont Mountaineers. Dick followed in his father’s footsteps as an insurance profession. He joined the Concord Group Insurance Co. in February of 1989. Early in his career with the company, he developed into an important part of the company’s leadership team, becoming the Vermont Claims Branch Manager, Assistant Secretary of Concord General Mutual Insurance Co. and Assistant Vice President of Green Mountain and Vermont Accident Insurance Cos. In addition to his leadership, Dick served as the company’s representative to the Vermont Association of Domestic Insurance Companies and was a member of the Vermont Claims Association. Dick retired on April 29, 2016, after 27 years of dedicated service. Dick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen; a daughter, Stacey and her beloved Newfoundlands, Penalope and Callie; a nephew, Daniel Griffith and his wife, Jessie; and a niece, Carrie Margolis and her husband, Joe. He was predeceased by his son, Kristopher, and a sister, Judy Griffith. Calling hours will held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Dick requested not to have funeral services due to COVID. He asks that you choose how to celebrate his life in a safe environment with friends and loved ones, and that you share your memorable stories with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Kris Kemp Scholarship, 13 Buena Vista Circle, Barre, VT 05641; or to the charity of your choice. We wish to thank all those devoted doctors and nurses in ICU and the Central Vermont Medical Center. Dick was so thankful for each and every one of you. You were his family and took such good care of him. You went above and beyond and we appreciate you so much. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
