Richard M. Bowen ORANGE — Richard M. “Dick” Bowen, 89, of Reservoir Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 6, 1931, in Barre City, he was the son of Roy Montgomery and Dorothy (Bewsee) Bowen. He attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. On Jan. 19, 1957, he married Betty-Lou Lezer in the Barre Baptist Church. Betty’s brother, Rev. Richard Painchaud, married them. They lived in Washington Village then on the East Barre Road before settling on Reservoir Road. Richard was first employed as an electrician with Sprague Electric, moving on to Washington Electric Co-op before joining the staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center from where he retired. He was a member of the Websterville Baptist Church, the Granite Masonic Lodge #35 of Barre, and the Mount Sinai Shrine Temple #3 of Montpelier. Dick’s hobbies were many, in his younger years, waterskiing, snowmobiling. Later in life, he took to flying model airplanes, holding the seat of president for the local flying club for a period. He very much enjoyed his bowling at the Masonic Temple and later in life, he took to the more relaxed “Camping with Friends” approach. Dick, along with Betty and their many friends, would ‘hit the road’ to various campgrounds to enjoy the scenery and each other’s company. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Betty-Lou Bowen; his son, Rick Bowen Jr. and his wife, Astrid (Goddard), of Barre Town; his granddaughter, Michelle Labounty; his grandson, Lawrence LaBounty and his wife, Kat; and his great-grandson, Braeden Labounty. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl-Ann. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington. Afterwards, refreshments and snacks will be provided at a location which will be announced at the service. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
