Richard L. Plant BARRE — Richard L. “Riche” Plant, 73, a long-time resident passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home after losing his two year battle with cancer. Born on April 8, 1949, in Barre City, he was the son of Oliver and Olive (Senecal) Plant. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1967. He and Deborah Rubalcaba eloped on Christmas Eve, 1974. Following their marriage, they made their home in the Barre area. Riche was employed with Allen Lumber Company for over thirty years. He was a member of the Mutuo and in his spare time, he enjoyed being a hockey dad traveling throughout Vermont and the Northeast with his son. He also attended all of his daughter’s dance recitals. Survivors include his wife, Deborah J. Plant of Barre; his daughter Hillary J. Plant Williams also of Barre; his son Timothy O. Plant and his wife Caitlin; and his grandchildren Curran and Teagan Plant, all of Williston. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was predeceased by many aunts and uncles. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 and BYSA Hockey, PO Box 821, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
