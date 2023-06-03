Richard Jenney CALAIS — There will be a Celebration of Life for Richard (Dick) Jenney on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St. Dick died on Jan. 8 and was buried near his home in Calais. After moving to Vermont to retire, Dick served on the Vermont Reparative Justice Board, was a key member of the Green Mountain Film Festival, an active member of the Unitarian Church, and he was Mr. August in the Men of Maple Corner fundraising calendar. The celebration will include time for sharing memories about Dick. A reception will follow. For those who can’t attend, the ceremony will be shown on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/UnitarianChurchofMontpelier.
