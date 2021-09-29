Richard Homa SEDLEY, Va. — Richard Homa, 70, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 26, 2021, at his home. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he was a son of the late Alec and Amelia Krafton Homa. Richard was an Air Force veteran and a carpenter. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 10 years, Debra Diane Cadorette Homa; a daughter, Jessica Norton, of Springfield, Vermont; a son, Adam Homa (Jennifer), of Brookfield, Vermont; two stepdaughters, Lisa Santamore (Jason), of Craftsbury, Vermont, and Brandy Laprade, of Barre, Vermont; three sisters, Theresa Simko, of South Carolina, Pat Donaldson (John), of Carrollton, Virgina, and Elizabeth Homa, of Smithfield, Virginia; a brother, Joseph Homa (Laura), of Bethel. Connecticut; three granddaughters, Lily Homa, Nevaeh Norton and Temprence Norton; five step-grandchildren, Riley, Quinlen Captolia, Veric Santimore and Kyree Hutchinson; and a host of extended family and friends. Services will be private. wrightfuneralhome.org
