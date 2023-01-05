Richard H. Luce BROOKFIELD — Richard (Dick) Harrison Luce was born on a farm in Brookfield, VT, on April 11, 1934 and died December 1, 2022. He was the second son of William Hiram Luce and Helen Ellen Lillian Barcomb Luce. From an early age Dick displayed quick, verbal skills, which would serve him well. He became a master story-teller and trickster, who could laugh at his own mistakes. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1952. After that, he worked a variety of jobs, including on a work crew, blasting rock for the construction of Interstate 89 in Brookfield. He attended two years Radio and TV school and two years Industrial Electronics. He moved to Connecticut, where he held several jobs from quality control at the Underwood Typewriter factory to piano mover. His higher power guided him to Boston, where he held jobs at Bell & Howell Company and Allis Chalmers and he flourished as a warehouse supervisor for Sears for 20 years. He retired in 1990. It was in Boston that he met the love of his life, Katherine O’Toole, a graduate of Boston Girls’ Latin School. They married at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield, VT on July 3, 1971. They lived in South Boston for many years and owned property in Riverton, VT. They eventually moved back to VT. Richard worked part-time on the VT census, American Cancer Society and Vermont Associate where he was an employment advisor. Richard (Dick) was a real people person and could read people’s pain and provide inspiration and support for individuals and families who were struggling to recover from alcoholism. Between Boston, Florida, and Vermont his pithy statements at meetings caused one to think a second or third time. Before he died, he was engaged in sharing his stories and insights to be published for his friends and others. He reconnected with the church of his youth and became a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. The night before his passing, he was in the company of many he cared for and who loved him, he received his 48-year medallion and chaired the meeting. He was in the company of many he cared about and who loved him. Now Dick and Kay are together. We grieve and are grateful for his full life. Dick was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother Helen. Also, his wife Kay and his brother Clayton (Beebe). He is survived by his brother, Robert, and nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at the St John the Evangelist Church in Northfield. His burial will be held in the spring.
