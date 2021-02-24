Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow later in the day. High around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.