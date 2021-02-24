Richard H. Emmons MIDDLESEX — Richard H. Emmons, 57, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, doing what he loved, living life to the fullest. Rich was born May 31, 1963, in Montpelier, Vermont, to Janice and Richard “Buzz” Emmons. He grew up in Montpelier, graduating from Montpelier High School in 1982. He worked many years side-by-side with his dad in the family business, Vermont Expert Tree Service. Afterwards, he became a jack-of-all-trades as an independent contractor. He was a beloved father to his girls. He consistently showed them unconditional love and support. He passed along his love and appreciation for the outdoors and to always treat people with kindness. He always reminded them that he felt lucky to have them and they were equally as, if not more, lucky to have him. Rich was blessed to find his soulmate in Heather Chapin who shared his love of going to their camp, Twisted Moose, a perfect little corner of their world in Norton, Vermont. They enjoyed doing life together - hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and traveling. He had a tough exterior but was a kind-hearted soul. He is survived by the love of his life, Heather Chapin of Middlesex, Vermont; daughters, Madisyn Emmons of Brooklyn, New York, Brittany Haskins and husband Shane and son Hunter of Hinesburg, Vermont; bonus daughters, Mackenzie and Bailey Carpenter of Middlesex, Vermont; sisters, Cindy Bullard (Stephen) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Marcia Haggett (John) of Congress, Arizona, JoAnne Emmons of Clear Lake, California, and Gail Brosseau (Buddy) of Colchester, Vermont; several nieces and nephews and extended family. He is also loved and mourned by his best friends, John and Leann Morrissette. He was predeceased by his parents, Janice and Buzz Emmons. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rich’s honor to the Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund at Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
