Richard H. Campbell CHELSEA — Richard H. “Dick” Campbell, 94, of Chelsea, VT, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023. Dick married Virginia “Ginny” Burbank in Chelsea in 1958, and they shared 64 wonderful years together, traveling, creating amazing memories, and enjoying their family and friends. The highlight of traveling for Dick and Ginny were their trips to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th anniversary and Alaska for their 50th. Dick truly lived his life to the fullest and will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, his quick wit and infectious smile, his kindness, generosity, and gentle soul. Dick was born in Montpelier, the son of Charles and Sadie (Curtis) Campbell. He attended schools in North Montpelier and Montpelier, graduating from Montpelier High School in 1947. He attended VT State School of Agriculture in Randolph before serving in the National Guard, stationed at Camp Pickett in Virginia and Munich, Germany before his honorable discharge in 1952. Dick worked hard through the years, farming, working for the Town of East Montpelier, the U.S. Post Office, Baird Building Construction, and then becoming self-employed as Campbell’s Custom Excavating. He was well respected for his integrity and quality of workmanship as a contractor. After retirement, he worked part-time for the Town of Chelsea. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Montpelier, working on many committees and serving on the Board of Trustees. Survivors include his wife, Ginny Campbell; a son, Bruce Campbell, of Woodbury, VT; three daughters, Diane Campbell, MD (Sue Jamieson) of Wellfleet, MA; Crystal (Peter) Burhans of Castleton, VT; Melody (Scott) Wilkins of Fairfax, VT; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Kelsey Burhans; and a sister, Anne Campbell (Ken Matzner) of East Montpelier, VT. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Barbara King and Margaret Shapiro; and a brother, Curtis Campbell. A service to celebrate his life will be held at United Church of Chelsea at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the United Church of Chelsea or the Chelsea Senior Center. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.