Richard Gillander GRANITEVILLE — Richard Gillander, 80, a long-time resident passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after battling a brief illness, with his loving family by his side, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. Born on December 17, 1941, in Randolph, he was the son of Clayton Sr. and Ruth (Bradley) Gillander. Dick attended Websterville School and graduated from Spaulding High school in 1959. On August 17th, 1963, he married Joyce MacAulay. Following their marriage, they made their home in Graniteville with their two children. Dick was employed for 40 years starting at New England Telephone Company as a lineman and retired with Verizon Communications as a Field Supervisor in 2013. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, baseball and ice hockey. His love for baseball started young when playing little league for the towns of Bethel and Barre. Later on, he coached baseball for many years, winning championships with Barre Town Little League in 1980, Division 1 Spaulding High School in 1990, and Post 10 Legion baseball that same year. He always enjoyed hearing about the players he coached over the years as they went on to be successful on the field and in life. Dick also coached BYSA Hockey for several years and although he lacked the skating skills on the ice, he picked up the game quickly and became a great assistant coach. Dick was a member of the Masonic Temple, the Vermont National Guard, and the Canadian Club as well as a Legion member for many years. In 1997 he was named the Telephone Pioneer of Year for volunteering to make improvements to the Vermont State Parks system. He loved cars, playing and coaching sports and his dogs Tara and Keisha and had a knack for making people laugh and was the most loyal friend. But his proudest accomplishments were his family and he enjoyed watching them grow and play, and that extended to his grandsons who meant the world to him. Survivors include his wife Joyce; his son Corey and his wife, Karen (Laprade) of Graniteville, VT; his daughter Carrie, of South Burlington, VT; his grandsons Conor and Coby also of Graniteville, VT; his brother, Clay and his wife, Sandy of Webster, NH., and his brother-in-law, Carl Welch, also of New Hampshire. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Linda Welch and Teresa Depaolis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church, 648 Graniteville Road, Graniteville. Followed by a gathering at the Canadian Club, 414 East Montpelier Road, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
