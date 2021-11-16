Richard F. MacAuley ORANGE — Richard F. MacAuley, 60, a longtime resident of Smith Road, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born on Feb. 17, 1961, in Barre City, he was the son of Roger and Eleanor (Robbins) MacAuley. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and went on to graduate from Spaulding High School in 1978. On Feb. 17, 1979, he married Cynthia Larkin and the two made their home in Orange. They later divorced in 1998 and Richard married Penny Porter on Oct. 13, 2005. He and Penny lived in Orange and were still married up to the time of his passing. Beginning in high school, Richard worked for MacAuley’s Foodservice, a family business that was established by his father in 1969. He worked as a truck driver, meat cutter, and later as a purchaser and part-owner. He also worked part time logging with his father-in-law, Edwin Larkin, during his younger years. Throughout his life, Richard always enjoyed being active. He loved hunting and fishing in his younger years and when he got older, he enjoyed running his many pieces of equipment, such as his excavator or tractors. As long as he was outside, he was in his element, especially when he was riding a motorcycle. He also cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his parents, Roger and Eleanor MacAuley, of Barre; his wife, Penny MacAuley, of Orange; his daughters, Melanie Lakin and Angela MacAuley-Rouleau, both of Orange; his stepson, Mark Abare, of Williamstown; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his three brothers, Arnold MacAuley, of Williamston, Mike MacAuley, of Barre, and Scott MacAuley, also of Barre; and his sister, Lori MacAuley, of Austin, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents. The service to honor and celebrate Richard’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Websterville Baptist Church. A gathering with light refreshments will follow at the Orange Town Hall. Burial will take place in the spring. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1 Kennedy Drive, Suite L8, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
