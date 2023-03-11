Richard F. Hayden WILLIAMSTOWN — Richard F. Hayden, 88, of Meadow Street passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center with his family at his bedside. Born in Middlebury, he was the son of Ernest and Mable (Norton) Hayden. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Middlebury High School in 1952. In 1954 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until he was honorably discharged in 1957. He then went to Castleton State College, where he obtained a B.S. degree in 1963. Richard was a Physical Education teacher and Athletic Director at Williamstown High School until his retirement in 1995. While there he also coached basketball, soccer, and his favorite baseball. He also was a Vermont basketball referee. In his spare time, he loved golfing and was president of the Northfield Country Club for many years. He coached some of the Twin State Baseball teams and was a counselor at Boys State for many years. Survivors include his children Robin Martineau and her husband, David, and Scott Hayden and his wife, Cindy; grandchildren Josh Martineau and his wife, Christy; Claudia Burnham and her husband, Matt; Denay Hayden, and Mackenzie McNiffe and her husband, Nick as well as great-grandchildren Calvin Martineau, Quinn Burnham, and Deacon Burnham. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph Center, VT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williamstown Endowment Scholarship Fund, PO Box 315, Williamstown, VT 05679. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
