Richard Ernest Sanville SILVER SPRINGS, FL — Richard Ernest Sanville, 76 of Silver Springs Florida passed away August 28,2023. Born to Ernest and Letha Sanville on June 28, 1947, Richard was one of five children. He grew up in the Barre area. He worked for Barre Town Highway Department for 24 years which included being a part of the civil defense. He later left with his wife to follow his parents to Ocala, Florida where he retired after 20 years at Walmart. Richard married Sheila (Dunham) Sanville September 24, 1966. They remained devoted to each other for fifty-six years. Together they had one child: Penny Andrews. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his shed making whatever he could with his tools and watching old westerns. He is survived by his child Penny and her spouse, Kevin as well as 2 grandchildren, Jessica and Douglas & spouse Danielle and one great-grandchild Levi. Richard is predeceased by his mother Letha, his father Ernest, Sisters Betty, Nancy and Linda. He is survived by one brother Ernest Sanville Jr. Private service will be held at a later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
