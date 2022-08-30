Richard E. Chase MIDDLESEX —Richard E. Chase, 67, died Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut on May 13, 1955, the son of Thomas and Marion (Sanborn) Chase. Richard is a graduate of Williamstown High School, class of 1975. He had been married to Vanessa Truman. He later married Marlene Hill. Richard had worked for EF Wall, VT Concrete Cutting, Barre Town and Berlin Town schools, woodcutting and recently, for Larry Hebert Construction in Williamstown. He was a member of the Canadian Club in Barre and the Moose Club. He enjoyed attending Thunder Road races, ATV riding, snowmobiling, fishing, spending time with family and was an avid hunter. He cherished a recent hunting trip he did in Alabama with his sons. Survivors include his wife, Marlene of Middlesex; four children, Dawn Perkins of Bradford, Janice Deyo of Hardwick, Chad Chase of Barre City, Earle Chase of Chicago, IL; four siblings, Donna Ingham of Hancock, Kathleen Towsley of Williamstown, Janet Chase of East Barre, Russell Chase of Berlin; twelve grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Zackery Wheeler; four siblings, LeRoy Chase, Ralph Chase, Roger Chase and Sheila Cota. In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours. A “Pot Luck Gathering” to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, September 17th at noon at his brother, Russell Chase’s home on 607 Junction Road in Berlin. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
