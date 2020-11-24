Richard Daniels BERLIN — Richard Daniels, 78, of Berlin, Vermont, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer’s dementia. Richard was born in Montpelier, Vermont, Sept. 6, 1942. Richard served proudly in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. He spent the bulk of his career working for Green Mountain Power Corp. He loved all animals, motorcycle riding, trips to Disneyworld, and spending his retired years puttering. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Daniels of Berlin, Vermont; a sister, Kathleen and James Frost of Florida; nephew, Mark and Sabine Frost of Vermont; as well as many other numerous relatives and loved ones in Vermont. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Private ceremony will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer’s chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495, in his memory. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.