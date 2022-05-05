Richard D. Fair NEWPORT — Richard D. Fair passed away on April 21, 2022, at Newport Health Care Center, where he had been a resident for the past five years. Born Sept. 2, 1957, to Max and Audrey Fair, in Hardwick, Vermont. Richared worked several years on a farm in Alburg. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Fair and granddaughter Nakisha Dudley, of Enosburg, Vermont; parents, of Fruitland Park, Florida; sisters, Diane Williams, of Fruitland Park, Florida, Denise and Dan Clark, of Holiday, Florida, and Annette and Dick Kelley, of Montpelier, Vermont. There will be no services. Curtis-Britch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
