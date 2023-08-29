Richard Campbell CHELSEA — A service to celebrate the life of Richard (Dick) Campbell (formerly of Montpelier) will be held at the United Church of Chelsea, Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2:00 PM, Chelsea, VT.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 10:13 am
