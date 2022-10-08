Richard C. Kinerson WEST BARNET — The life journey of Richard C. Kinerson ended at the age of 71 on 10-3-22 surrounded by his family at home in West Barnet, VT. Richard was born in Bellow Falls, VT in 1950 to P. Clifton and Irene (Pike) Kinerson and grew up on the family farm in West Barnet. After his school years he married Lois Evans in 1969 and they were married for 53 years. Richard’s request was to make this short and sweet. He wanted something like this, “I came, I saw, I left.” However, this is a little longer so that we could try to convey what a wonderful caring man he was. He was very proud to have served 14 years as a Vermont State Trooper. After which he pursued his interest in exploring how all things work. This included being an electrician, metal fabricator, and maintenance technician. At home he applied his many skills to repairing, modifying, and building everything and anything. From fixing appliances, fabricating a sugaring arch, to building two of his three beautiful homes. These homes resided in the towns of Orange, Plainfield, and finally back home to West Barnet Vermont. Richard loved to share his many passions with his family. Some of the constants included hunting, tractor time, and photography. He even shared, with some quick wit and a mischievous twinkle in his eye, his beloved corny jokes to all that would listen. Over the last 11 years he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with Lois. He felt blessed with each day he was given and deeply loved his family. Richard was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Lois, his children, Melanie Kinerson Kreis and husband Rodney, Kevin James Kinerson and wife Rebecca and Kendra Kinerson, his grandchildren AJ, Chelsea, Mariann, Cheyenne, Cassandra, Emma, Abigail, Savannah, Jasmine Lee, and Adam, his siblings, Philip R Kinerson and wife Karen, Judy Daigneault and husband Paul, Ronald A. Kinerson and wife Rose, and Juanita Diane Walsh, his brother and sisters-in-law, David Evans and wife Diane, and Judy Butson as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Kenneth Butson. There will be no calling hours. A grave side service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022, at the Peacham Village Cemetery. Over the last two years Richard was supported in his fight with AML through numerous blood and platelet infusions. If at all possible, please donate to your local American Red Cross in his memory. For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.