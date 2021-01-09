Richard Alan Kyle BARRE — Richard Alan Kyle, 81, formerly of Lincoln House and most recently of Colby Street in Barre, passed away Jan. 7, 2021, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of Alan and Helen (Blair) Kyle. Richard attended schools in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, graduating from Fair Lawn High School in 1958. He later went on to receive his Master of Arts from Columbia University. Richard’s passion was his work as a photography professor for Montclair University. For more than 30 years, his enthusiasm for the art of photography was passed to countless students whom he loved to teach and inspire. Local to central Vermont, Richard was a resident of the Lincoln House in Barre for many years. It was here that he made deep friendships with other residents and staff alike. Survivors include his brother, Thomas Kyle and wife Katherine Bramhall of Barre; and his niece and nephews, Rachel Kyle, Aaron Kyle and Jason Kyle. There will be no services at this time. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www/guareandsons.com. Memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641; or to the Lincoln House, 120 Hill St., Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.