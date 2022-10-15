Richard A. Zampini SCARBOROUGH, ME — Richard Alfred Zampini, beloved husband of Doris (Burke) Zampini passed away on October 10, 2022 in Scarborough, ME. He was born in Barre, VT on May 19, 1943. A celebration of his life will be held in Scarborough ME At Hillcrest Community Center on October 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Hospice of Southern Maine, https://hospiceofsouternmaine.org in Richards memory.
