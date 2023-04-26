Richard A. Rivers Sr. DUXBURY — Richard A. Rivers Sr, 87, of Duxbury, passed away in the comfort of his family at the McClure-Miller Respite Home in Colchester on Thursday April 20, 2023. Born in Barre on May 30, 1935, he was the son of the late Earl and Bertha (Nichols) Rivers. His first date with Nancy Johnson was on January 14, 1953, he proposed to her on March 28, 1954, and on April 24, 1954, they got married at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury. Richard attended Waitsfield High School. As a young man he worked with his father on the family farm. In 1979 he purchased the farm. He was very proud of the awards for milk quality the farm received over the years and continue to operate it until 1989, when he sold the farm and he and Nancy moved to Duxbury. He later was employed at the Thatcher Brook Elementary School in Waterbury as a night custodian. A job he took very seriously and was highly thought of by the staff and school officials. He retired in 2000. Richard didn't have hobbies. His time was spent running the farm. His one pastime was keeping his lawn in tip top condition, he also enjoyed gardening, his garden always had plenty of produce to share. Richard is loved and mourned by his wife of nearly 70 years, Nancy Rivers; their children, Barbara LaVanway and her husband, Maurice, of Duxbury, Brenda Quenneville of Fayston, Richard Rivers Jr and his wife, Debra, of Moretown; a brother Lloyd Rivers and his, wife, Donna of Murphys CA; Seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by four sisters, Terry Rushford, Irene Combs, Eleanor Brochu, Marion Rodgers and three brothers Earl Rivers, Kenneth Rivers, and Arthur Rivers. A Mass of Christin Burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Saturday April 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Waitsfield Common Cemetery. A reception after the interment service will be held at St. Leo's Parish Hall in Waterbury. Friends may call at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClure-Miller Respite Home 3113 Roosevelt Hwy Colchester, Vt 05446 or by visiting www.uvmhomehealth.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
