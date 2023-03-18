Richard A. Lafayette BARRE — Richard A. Lafayette, “Dick,” 83, a longtime resident of Deerfield Avenue, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on July 28, 1939, in Barre, he was the son of Raymond and Lillian (Deforge) Lafayette. He attended local elementary schools and went on to graduate from Spaulding High School in 1957. Following his schooling, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served with distinction until being honorably discharged in September 1965. He met his first wife, Elizabeth Barry (Patch) the mother of his two children, at the Northfield Speedway, where he was a stock car driver (she was the Speedway Queen). They were married on June 29, 1963, and later divorced. He then met Robyn Rae Carr in 1980, they went on to be married on September 21, 1991, in a ceremony held at the Universalist Church in Barre. The two made their home in South Barre for the remainder of his life, cultivating beautiful flower gardens and going on many adventures together. Dick spent his working career as a master heavy equipment operator. He worked for such companies as Lacillade Lumber, Lord & Sons, E.A. Grandfield and E.E. Packard before his retirement. Some would say Dick was the best Dozer operator in Vermont. Even after his retirement he was asked by his former employers to do side work for them, as they knew there was no one better for the job. He had many hobbies and interests throughout his life. Dick had over 150 trophies he was awarded pertaining to stock car racing, fishing, golf and bowling. He loved his racing. He actually started in pole position in the inaugural race at thunder road, and in 1976 he took the checkers for the Bicentennial Mini-stock division in his red, white and blue #22 VW. Hunting and fishing were also big parts of his life. He would take trips to Oswego, NY Lake Ontario as often as possible to fish. At times, taking his grandsons with him in their younger years. In 1996, Dick got a 16-point, 840 pound big bull moose in Parlin Pond, Maine. Playing golf was a great hobby of his, being on the green in Northfield, Vermont with Lee Travino. He also won the 1970 Tom Watson Open at the Northfield Country Club. These are memories he spoke of with great pride. Dick trained with the USA Olympic ski team after graduating from high school, where he was a member of Spaulding’s ski team. He was a ski jumper and competed at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro, Vermont where he won in his division. He was a team member and coach for the Barre Jets men’s hockey league, a coach for Mario’s ladies softball team, leading them to participate in a National Championship. He was quite proud of both of these teams and the players were like family to him. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, as well as the Montreal Canadiens and Jeff Gordon. As an avid snowmobiler, he was trail master for the Barre Town Snobees in the 1970’s. Most important to all to Dickie was spending time with his family, and many great friends. Telling his stories of the pig roasts he’d cook for people with is good friend, Rick Wedding; his shenanigans at hunting camp and all his adventures in between. He was a greatly animated man while telling his tales, everyone loved to listen and laugh. Survivors include his wife Robyn Carr Lafayette of South Barre, VT; his children Sarah Lafayette of Williamstown, VT and Richard A. Lafayette, Jr., of Cabot, VT and his partner Tonya Hutchinson of Canaan, NH; his grandchildren who he was so very proud of, Bon Lafayette, Christian Deforge and his partner, Mindy Woodworth, Sierra Lafayette and her partner, Cameron Phelps, Adam Rutherford and his wife, Kristina; his great-grandchildren Deacon, Hazel, Jaxon, Lillian, Chloe, Emilia, and William and another great-granddaughter due in April 2023 as well as his sister Carol Merrill and her husband, Charles of Barre, VT and Leland, NC; his two nieces Tracee Nelson-Toof, and Christine Ford and so many friends who were like family to him. Besides his parents, Dick was predeceased by his twin brother at birth. The service to honor and celebrate Dick’s life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
