Richard A. Gale PLAINFIELD — Richard A. “Dick” Gale, 90, a long-time resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Brayden River Care Facility in Bradenton, FL Born on February 6, 1933, in Montpelier, he was the son of Ross and Elizabeth (Freeman) Gale. He was a graduate of Montpelier High School and Vermont College. After College he went on to serve in the US Air Force where he was an Airman 1st class from 1954-1956. Dick worked for many years as a salesman in the Barre granite industry covering the New England Region. Toward the end of his career, he also covered Florida in the winter months, where he eventually retired. He was a very kind, loving man who made friends very easily wherever he went. He loved his family, children and grandchildren very much. He enjoyed basketball, swimming, hunting, gardening and Vermont. He was a very proud Vermonter. Survivors include his first wife, Nancy Martin; his children Kyle Gale of Cambridge, MA and Kris Alberry and her husband, Patrick of South Hamilton, MA and his son-in-law Jeff Danziger of New York City and Dummerston, VT as well as his grandchildren Kira Gale, Sia Agmata, Barrett Gale, and Conner and Brendan Alberry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Lois Miedima Gale, his daughter Kim Gale Danziger and his siblings John and Jean. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montpelier Youth Sports, c/o Montpelier Recreation Department, 58 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602. Make check payable to: Montpelier Recreation. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
