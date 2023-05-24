Richard A. Deuso STOWE — Richard A. "Dick" Deuso, 83, passed away on Friday May 19, 2023 at home in Stowe. It was the end of a 12 year battle with Multiple Myeloma, which he faced with courage and dignity. Dick was born on January 9, 1940 at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, the son of Howard and Leah (Pronto) Deuso. He was raised on the family farm in Wolcott. He graduated from Peoples Academy in 1958. Upon graduation he worked at Ryder's Store in Wolcott. On July 30, 1960 he married Jane Patterson of Barre. They moved to Barre in 1961 where they resided for many years and raised their four children. They divorced in 1987. He enjoyed a career in sales and sales management including opening a real estate office in Barre that he operated for many years. On April 5, 1996 he met his soulmate, a high school classmate, Louise Foss Daly. They were married that fall. They took many trips out west and south together. They enjoyed taking their canoe and fishing on many ponds and lakes. Dick was an avid bowler. He bowled in leagues at Twin City Lanes and Morrisville Bowl and participated in many tournaments over the years. He also loved auto racing, attending races at Thunder Road, many NASCAR races and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He was a family man, enjoying many camping outings and snowmobile rides with the family. He enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sports and always was eager to give them an encouraging word. He is survived by his wife, Louise and four children by his first marriage, Donna (Mike) Baker of Barre; Diane (Ken, Jr.) Yearman of Barre; Sharon (Lindsay) Schieffelin of Orlando, FL; David (Shannon) Deuso of Rouses Point, NY; Step son Sean (Cindy) Daly of Folkston, GA and step daughter Jennifer Daly of Stowe. Seven grandchildren, Calan, Braden and Lucas Deuso; Christina Fortner and Shannon Fillers; Alyssa and Emily Yearman. Four great grandchildren; Cassidy, Bradley, Abigale and Alice. Step grandchildren James and Laura Daly. A brother, Larry (Melanie) Deuso of Barre; and a sister-in-law Connie Deuso of Belmont, NH. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Evelyn Doyon and her husband Marcel Doyon and by his brother, Ronald Deuso. The family would like to thank the UVM Medical Center and staff, especially Dr. Sprague and Dr. Ospina for their professional care. Also thank you to the dialysis team at CVMC in Berlin. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave. #5, Norwalk, CT 06851. Funeral services will be held on Friday June 9, 2023 at 11 am at the Stowe Community Church with burial to follow at the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
