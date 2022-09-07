Richard A. Bolio FRANKLIN / BARRE — Richard A. Bolio, age 94, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Brownway Residence. Richard was born on February 24, 1928 to the late Howard Bolio and Ernestine (Laroche). His hobbies were hunting and fishing, and he loved to square dance. Richard is survived by his grandchildren, and several nieces, and nephews. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his two sons, Arnold, and David Bolio; brother, Leon Bolio; and sisters, Bernice Erno and Gladys Couture. Family and friends are invited to Richard's Life Celebration to include a graveside service on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Hope Cemetery, 201 Maple Ave, Barre, VT 05641. For those who wish, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.