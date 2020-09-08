Rhodamae Dunster-Cary aka Anna Marie Chase MARSHFIELD — Rhodamae Dunster-Cary, also known as Anna Marie Chase, born Sept. 5, 1960, died May 1, 2020, at her home. Survivors include husband Mark Chase; first husband, Gary Dunster; three sons, Jeremy and Christopher Dunster, Kaden Doe; a daughter, Jody Walker; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde “Red” and Joyce Boyce Cary; and a daughter, Misty Dunster. The graveside service for Rhodamae and her daughter will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 in Waterbury Center Cemetery, Maple Street, followed by a Celebration of Life. Donations may be made to help with support of youngest son, Kaden Doe.
