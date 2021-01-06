Rev. Robert Hinrichsen DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. — The Rev. Robert Hinrichsen, 95, of Laurel View Village, Davidsville, Pennsylvania, died Jan. 1, 2021, at Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Born July 6, 1925, in East Orange, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Herbert J. and Marion (Smith) Hinrichsen. Bob graduated from high school in Orange, New Jersey, in 1943 and Columbia and Tufts through the Navy V-12 program. He served as a Lieutenant on a destroyer escort in the Pacific during WWII. Bob was employed for over 35 years as an electrical/chemical engineer for GTE-Sylvania. While working for Sylvania, he returned to college and received his MBA. Upon retiring from Sylvania, Bob again returned to college to obtain his master's degree in Divinity from Unity Seminary in Indiana. From this, he obtained the title Reverend and served the United Methodist Church as pastor in many churches in Indiana and western Pennsylvania. After retiring as a Methodist minister, Bob and Helen did mission work for the church in Central and South America. Bob was an avid runner and walker and loved to downhill ski with his family. He never passed up an opportunity to ski at Blue Knob in Pennsylvania. Bob was very involved in Boy Scouts his entire life, serving as Council president in Maine and Pennsylvania, also involved in Gideon’s International helping to distribute Bibles. Survived by wife of 68 years, Helen Lowry Wilcox Hinrichsen of Davidsville, Pennsylvania; and his two sons, Harry and wife Linda of East Barre, Vermont, and William and wife Nancy of Haddonfield, New Jersey. Also survived by his three grandchildren, Eric, Michael and Niall. No viewing, at his request. Inurnment in the West Branch Cemetery in Stony Fork, Pennsylvania, at a later date. The family is being serviced by the George E. Mason Funeral Home Inc., Davidsville, Pennsylvania. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.georgemasonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.