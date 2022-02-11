Renaldo Z. Azotea BERLIN — Renaldo Z. “Renny” Azotea, 70, a longtime resident of Crossing Manor Drive, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with his wife and pastor at his bedside. Born on April 14, 1951, in Barre, he was the son of Ricardo and Elaine (Valley) Azotea. When he was a child, his family moved to New Hampshire where he graduated from West High School in Manchester. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until he was honorably discharged in 1976. In January of 1991, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with them until he was honorably discharged in December of 1992. On Oct. 4, 1975, he married Phyllis Bragdon in Montpelier. They made their home in Weare, New Hampshire, until 1990, when they relocated to Johnson City, Tennessee, before returning to Vermont in 2006. Renny was a community pastor with the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Azotea, of Berlin; his son, Eric J. Azotea, of Mountain City, Tennessee; his daughter, Misty Healey, of Barre; his grandson, Gabriel T. Azotea, of Berlin, and his granddaughter, Sierra Azotea, of Tennessee; one great-grandson, Ashton; his twin brother, Ricardo Azotea and his wife, Nancy, of Dorchester, New Hampshire; his brother, Victor Azotea and his wife, Valerie, of Claremont, New Hampshire; his sister, Marylou Martel, of Greenfield, New Hampshire; his brother, Paul Azotea and his wife, Donna, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey; his sister, Candace Azotea, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; his brother, James Azotea and his wife, Terry, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire; and his sister, Victoria Azotea, of Manchester, New Hampshire. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his granddaughter, Heather Marie Azotea. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the Hedding United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kitchen Fund, c/o Hedding United Methodist Church, 40 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
