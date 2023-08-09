Reid Ryan Spaulding NORFOLK, VA — It is with immense sadness and lifelong heartbreak that we share the passing of Second Class Petty Officer Reid Ryan Spaulding, 23, of Waterbury, VT, who passed away unexpectedly on August 2, in Norfolk, VA, where he was stationed. Reid was born on August 1, 2000 to Brad Spaulding and Ida Mitchell in Presque Isle, Maine. He was proud to be the only one of his brothers that was born in Maine and loved calling himself a “Maineiac.” As a baby, Reid was constantly on the go. He crawled out of his crib when he was only 8 months old, and he never slowed down. He was a great baby. Reid has always been a fantastic brother; loving and caring and thoughtful. The brothers played together, laughed together, and welcomed everyone into their fun - a mischievous band of kids that would inevitably get into trouble together, usually led by the quiet and unassuming Reid. He had a twinkle in his eyes, a smile that melted hearts, and a smirk that always let you know that he knew something that you didn’t. He was an incredible person and is and will forever be the best of us. The best of us to show us how to care for each other, how to love unconditionally, and how to look for the best in people. Reid was quick with a smile and gave the best hugs. The words that best describe Reid are Genuine, Authentic, and Caring. Reid grew up outdoors playing with friends, horseback riding with his mom and Grandma Cornelia, playing hockey, hunting, going to deer camp with his father and his family, swimming at Grandma and Grandpa Spaulding’s, trips to Maine and Martha’s Vineyard and time at the beach. Reid also loved everything about duck hunting and spending time with his buddies in the blind. He was in his element being with the people that he loved. Reid graduated from Harwood Union High School in 2019. Reid has always been strong in body, spirit, and soul. He was competitive and a wonderful teammate. He was an avid hockey and lacrosse player. and a Trifecta Spartan athlete. All of which he was very proud, especially the time that he beat his mom in the Spartan Sprint in Killington. We are very grateful to all of Reid’s friends and teammates over the years. Reid was incredibly loyal and would always try to see his friends and family each time he came home. He was also the first to step forward and stand up for his friends or anyone in need. He was the perfect example of strength, humility, and trustworthiness, always making sure everyone was taken care of, and providing the best advice. Reid was motivated to work. Even if he didn’t exactly like what he was doing all the time, he strived to do a great job and saw things through to the end. All of this helped Reid develop into a very hard worker with an amazing work ethic, determination, and grit which ultimately led him to a career in the Navy in service to our Country. Reid proudly enlisted in the Navy in 2019, and after basic training he served 3+ years in Silverdale, WA before reenlisting in 2023 and frocking to Second Class Petty Officer, MA2 Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Two, Echo Company. He moved to Virginia in May of 2023 and was very excited about training, serving his country, and having the opportunity to see the world. We thank you for your service, Reid, we thank you for your selflessness and kindness, for the years we were lucky enough to have you in our lives, for the lives you touched and the people that will forever be better because of you. You will never be alone; we promise to carry you and your adventurous and caring spirit in our hearts for the rest of our lives and make you as proud of us as we are of you. Reid is survived by his mother Ida Mitchell and her husband Seth Mitchell, father Brad Spaulding and his Fiancé Heidi Hall, brother Luke Spaulding, brother Cole Spaulding and his partner Katie, paternal grandfather Gilbert Spaulding, maternal grandmother Cornelia Agnew and step-grandfather Geoff Naylor. Reid is also survived by a very large extended family. Reid was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Eleanor Mae Spaulding. When we think of Reid, we find it impossible to say or imagine using the word “Goodbye.” The space in our hearts and our souls that he has occupied since the day of his birth will continue to hold Reid in our lives until we meet him again. We will look for Reid’s spirit each day and in every part of our lives, as we know he will be looking out for us. There will be a Wake on Saturday, August 12th from 3-6 pm at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury, VT. We then invite you to join us in celebrating Reid’s life at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club on Sunday, August 13th at 11am. We will begin by sharing memories and stories about Reid under the Pavilion, and we invite you to share your memories as well. Lunch will follow. Reid was a passionate supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
