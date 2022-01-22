Reginald “Tex” LaRosa MONTPELIER — Reginald Anthony “Tex” LaRosa, age 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Westview Meadows in Montpelier, Vermont. Tex was born in Port Chester, New York, on March 18, 1930, the son of Samuel and Regina LaRosa. He graduated from Port Chester High School and was a 1952 Engineering graduate of Norwich University. He served in combat in Korea receiving several decorations. After active duty as a combat engineer, he served for over 20 years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a Colonel. On Feb. 19, 1955, Tex was married to the former Elaine Taylor in Northfield, and they lived in Montpelier for most of their married life. For over 30 years, Tex was employed by the State of Vermont, serving as Department of Environmental Conservation Chief of Operations for a substantial portion of the time. He was recognized for his professional service with numerous awards, including the Vermont Certified Public Managers Association Management Excellence Award in recognition of outstanding public service in 1988; the Vermont League of Cities and Towns Andrew Nuquist Town Government Award in 1988; and in 1990, the Vermont Environmental Laboratory was dedicated to him for extraordinary service to the State of Vermont. He retired in 1992. In 1971, Tex and Elaine purchased their camp on Lake Groton. This treasure has been integral in the LaRosa family — a gathering spot for decades of precious family memories. Tex’s last several years were spent at Westview Meadows, first with Elaine and the last few years with Rudy, Elaine and Tex’s dearly loved cat. The family will always hold the Westview staff who became like family, very dear to their hearts. Tex was an active member of the Vermont Modelers Club. In 2021, the club dedicated their new flying field to him, naming the field The R. A. LaRosa Aerodrome. He was also a member of the Green Mountain Flywheelers, Vermont Steam and Gas Engine Association, Connecticut River Antique Collectors Club and the Society of Antique Modelers. Tex shared his passion of all things engines — whether they be in airplanes, boats, cars or field machinery — with so many. He also created wonderful dollhouses and other creative pieces that will continue to be family treasures. Tex’s beloved wife, Elaine, of 64 years, predeceased him in 2019. He is survived by three children and spouses, Elizabeth and Peter Nicholson, of Farmington, Connecticut, their daughter, Heather Nicholson Flynn and her husband, John, and their children, John Peter, Cora and James; John and Joyce LaRosa, of Groton Pond, and their three sons, Anthony LaRosa and his wife, Cassie Abreu, and their children, Camryn, Kaiulani and Giovanni, Joshua LaRosa and his wife, Laura, and Luke LaRosa and his wife, Lynne, and their daughter, Grace; and Steven and Barbara LaRosa, of Montpelier, and their son, Nathan LaRosa. Tex’s brothers, Samuel and Herbert, also predeceased him. There are no calling hours and in accordance with his wishes, services will be private. Those who wish to do so may make a memorial contribution in Tex’s honor to Memory Care at The Gary Residence, Westview Meadows at Montpelier, 171 Westview Meadows Road, Montpelier, VT 05602.
