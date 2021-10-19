Reginald F. Delude NORTHFIELD — Reginald Francis Delude, 81, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Ocala, Florida. He was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Northfield, Vermont, to Mildred F. (Blay) Delude and Francis George Delude. He married Carole M. (Nault) Delude on March 26, 1977, in Northfield, Vermont. They had just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in March 2020 before she passed away. Reginald graduated in the Class of 1959 from Northfield High School in Northfield, Vermont. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1959, served for four years, then entered the Merchant Marines. While serving, he received the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged in 1963 with rank of EN3 (Engineman 3rd Class). He served aboard USS Little Rock (during the Cuban missile crisis) and the USS Cromwell. While in the military, he took air conditioning, electrical and refrigeration courses. He was employed by the State of Vermont in electrical maintenance. He started working for a local Vermont company that dealt with air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical, receiving further training. Reg started Delude's Electric in the early-1970s which kept him busy even after he tried to retire. His brother, Butch, also worked with him in the business for a while. Reg and Carole lived full time in Northfield, Vermont, until they became Florida snowbirds. They both enjoyed camping/boating and good times with their many friends at the Central Vermont Boat Club every summer. They also enjoyed snowshoeing, were avid Norwich University hockey fans and frequently went to Vermont Lake Monsters Baseball games. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, often producing more than they could eat or can. He was an avid turkey and deer hunter, loved fishing and playing pool. He was a New England Patriots Football fan. His favorite NASCAR track was Talladega. He was an active member of Northfield (Vermont) American Legion Post #63 and the Barre (Vermont) Elks Lodge #1535 for more than 50 years . In addition to his parents, Reginald was predeceased by his wife, Carole; his brother, Albert; three sisters, Doris Luce, Madeline Maskell and Janice Partlow; three nieces and two nephews. He is survived by his brother, Francis G. "Butch" Delude Jr., of St Albans, Vermont; beloved niece, Markella "Markie" Delude, of St Albans, Vermont, along with 14 special nieces and nephews; stepdaughters, Lorraine Marcille and her partner, Gary Estes, of Pulaski, New York, and Karen Robinson and her husband, Larry, of Ocala, Florida; four step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren; and his great friends, Brian Tisdale and Ray Quimby. He will be buried with full military honors in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, in the spring of 2022. A memorial service will also be held at that time.
