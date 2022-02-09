Regina “Lola” Perez BARRE — Regina “Lola” Perez passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Barre, Vermont. Lola was born in Barre on May 7, 1925, to Jose and Almerida (Lastra) Perez, immigrants from Spain who arrived in the United States through Ellis Island in the early-1900s. Lola’s father, Jose, worked in the Barre granite sheds and was one of the sculptors who created the “Youth Triumphant” monument located at the Barre City Park. Jose was one of many granite workers who contracted the lung disease silicosis due to poor ventilation in the granite sheds. Lola was 13 years old when her father died, leaving behind his widow and seven young children. Lola grew up as one of the rough-and-tumble North End kids and would share stories of hardship, pranks and lifelong friendships from the North End. She spoke only Spanish at home and learned English by immersion when she entered North Barre Graded School. After graduation from Spaulding High School with the class of 1943, Lola worked as a teller at the former Peoples National Bank in Barre. She later moved to California to be with her sister, Carmen, then on to Bridgeport, Connecticut, to stay with her sister. Tomasa. Lola made her way back to Vermont in the 1950s and became a favorite aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews, always ready for an adventure and full of fun. Lola was a fiercely independent woman, and lived on her own until her passing. Lola was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Louis Perez and his wife, Albina “Bina,” and Joseph Perez and his wife, Doris; sisters, Carmen Lopez, Tomasa Remele, Esperanza “Titi" Ozanne and her husband, John, and Almerida “Tiny” Pirie and her husband, Bob. Lola was the last of her generation and will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews. Per Lola’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.
