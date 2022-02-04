Rebecca (Thurber) Carpenter WESTFIELD — Rebecca (Thurber) Carpenter, 83, of Westfield, Vermont, formerly of Moosup and North Sterling, Connecticut, and Plainfield, Vermont, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022, at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont. Rebecca was born Feb. 6, 1938, the daughter of John and Florence (Hibbard) Thurber. While a student at Plainfield High School, Rebecca was part of the cheerleading team, worked as a waitress and later went on to work for the National Life Insurance Co. On Sept. 6, 1958, Rebecca married Harold Carpenter from Cabot, Vermont. Harold predeceased Rebecca on Dec. 26, 2017. Rebecca is survived by her two children, Lisa Samford and husband Tim, of Granbury, Texas, and Merry Hamel and husband Kevin Paxman, of Westfield, Vermont. Rebecca is also survived by her two brothers, David Thurber and wife Diane, of Lyndonville, Vermont, Donald Thurber, of Williamstown, Vermont; as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. During her years in North Sterling, Connecticut, Rebecca worked at Superwinch in Putnam while also maintaining a supportive role in the ministry at Line Baptist Church where her husband, Harold, was pastor. Rebecca loved music; she played piano and organ and loved listening to her record albums. She completed correspondence courses in Art and Writing Children’s Literature. Over the years, Rebecca produced many pieces of artwork. She also compiled a book of stories, poems, pictures and recollections and named it "Nonnyfiction and Fictionary." Rebecca loved to sew, most often sewing for others. She made mittens from old sweaters and donated them to a children’s aid society. Upon her return to Vermont in 2011, she began making shopping bags out of shirts or fabric for a local nonprofit thrift store. Rebecca also loved her flower gardens; the summer of 2021, she had the tallest and largest sunflowers she had ever grown. She loved cooking and took great pride in caring for her home. Rebecca loved her family, enjoyed family gatherings and reminiscing about growing up in the farmhouse in Plainfield, Vermont. Rebecca was predeceased by her parents, John and Florence Thurber; and her siblings, Roberta (Thurber) Nolan, of Plainfield, Vermont, Myron Thurber, of Barre, Hayden Thurber, of South Woodbury and Florida, John Thurber, of West Franklin, New Hampshire and Plainfield, and Gordon, of Plainfield. Per Rebecca’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service and inurnment will take place in the spring/summer of 2022 at the convenience of family. Online condolences and/or memories of Rebecca can be shared by visiting www.awrfh.com.
