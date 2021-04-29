Rebecca (Seaver) Gomez WILLIAMSTOWN — Because the United Federated Church has been destroyed by fire, the May 22, 2021, memorial service for Rebecca (Seaver) Gomez, 89, who died July 26, 2020, will be rescheduled at the convenience of the family.
Rebecca (Seaver) Gomez WILLIAMSTOWN — Because the United Federated Church has been destroyed by fire, the May 22, 2021, memorial service for Rebecca (Seaver) Gomez, 89, who died July 26, 2020, will be rescheduled at the convenience of the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.