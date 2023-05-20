Rebecca Oakes BARRE TOWN — Rebecca Oakes departed peacefully in the arms of her husband on February 19, 2023. Born to Bertha M. and Roger C. Ives in Johnson, Vermont on January 30, 1945. Becky started school in Johnson, Vermont; but later the family moved to Walpole, NH where Becky continued her education and graduated from Walpole High School in 1963 with honors. Becky and Walter Oakes, who were high school sweethearts, married on May 30, 1964, in Derby, VT. They made their first home in Drewsville, NH. On November 25, 1964, a son, Timothy was born and on October 14, 1966, a daughter, Kimberly was born. Throughout her life, Becky’s biggest focus was always on family; she was a loving, caring, generous wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to all who met her. Her biggest joy came when spending time at get-togethers, holidays, picnics, camping, travelling, dinner with her husband, doing puzzles, sightseeing, going to see plays, listening to live music and dancing. She had a talent and a love for decorating their homes in Barre, VT and Leesburg, FL where she created a comfortable and beautiful home for all who visited. She found great joy in preparing for all the holidays and birthdays, having gatherings with family and friends to celebrate. Becky’s life became busier and richer when her granddaughter, Jessica was born on June 30th, 1985. Jessica always had so much love to give, and they spent many hours together. Becky did work part time on several occasion, which included being a bookkeeper at W. J. Heney and Sons, a dispatcher for AAA, a sub shop owner in Montpelier and finally retiring from National Life Group. She is survived by her husband of Barre Town, Walter; her son, Timothy Oakes and his wife, Stephanie of Northfield, VT, her daughter, Kimberly Nelson and her husband, Jerry of Barre Town VT; her granddaughter, Jessica Oakes of Barre Town, VT; her sister, Arlene Pariseau of Rutland, VT; her brother-in-law, Lee Oakes and his wife Jenn, of Leesburg, FL; nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Roger Ives and her brother, Roger Cedric Ives. We have no doubt she will be watching over all of us and sending down love. Per her wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 9th at St. Monica Church in Barre, VT, with the burial immediately following at Saint Sylvester Catholic Cemetery in Barre Town. A gathering of remembrance for family and friends will follow at the Elks Club in Barre. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vermont Food Bank, PO Box 471, Brattleboro VT 05301. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.