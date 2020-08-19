Rebecca Jane (Seaver) Gomez WILLIAMSTOWN — Rebecca Jane (Seaver) Gomez, 89, died on July 26, 2020, at Sycamore Acres in Derwood, Maryland. A remarkably attractive girl, she was the third of four daughters born to Howell and Rhoda Seaver of Williamstown, Vermont. Becky attended Williamstown schools, where she played basketball, and the Congregationalist Church, where she performed in the motion choir. She also worked part time at Seaver’s Grocery Store in Williamstown. After raising six children, she worked at Interstate Uniforms in Williamstown to help send all of them to college. In addition, she had a home business with her husband, George, baking and decorating cakes. Becky loved music, early on collected records, and learned to play the piano. She loved flowers, and always made time for a flower garden. She enjoyed traveling and would take long rides with George in the Vermont mountains. In addition, they traveled the eastern Atlantic shore to visit lighthouses and collect Harbour Lights. After moving to Maryland, she and her husband loved to spend weekends at the family camp they built in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Most of all, Becky loved family gatherings because she thought first of her family, never herself. Whatever the event, a noticeable island of calm remained around her, and she always had a warm smile, and a positive outlook for every situation, an angel of good and encouragement whenever she was needed. She is survived by her three sons, Dan, Douglas and Thomas Gomez, and her three daughters, Donna Hill, Dolores Kulis and Tammy Beaudoin; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Becky will be interred privately in Williamstown beside her husband, George, who predeceased her. A memorial service has been scheduled for May 22, 2021, at the United Federated Church in Williamstown, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.