Rebecca J. Pierson NORTHFIELD — Rebecca J. “Beckie” Pierson, 65, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born in Montpelier, June 7, 1955, the daughter of Gordon and Mary (Lyon) Pierson. Beckie was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1973. Beckie was employed virtually her entire career in retail business, having worked in area department stores, Rich’s, Ames and more recently, Shaw’s. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Northfield. She loved watching the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics, as well as college basketball. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting. Survivors include her sister, Judith Viele and husband John of Williamstown; her brother, Rev. Gary Pierson and wife Karen of Livermore Falls, Maine; nieces and nephews, Sharon (Viele) Tisdale and Brian of Northfield, Brian Viele of Stratham, New Hampshire, Carol Kapoukranidis and Kostas of St. Johnsbury, Linda (Pierson) Bloemker and Chris of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Gary Pierson Jr and Laura of St. Louis, Missouri, and Gloria Pierson of Farmington, Maine; a dear friend, Patricia Macaskill. A special thank you to Woodridge Nursing Home and Kim Ladue, ARPN of Central Vermont Cardiology, for all their love and special care extended to Beckie. In keeping with Beckie’s wishes, there are no calling hours, a graveside service will be conducted to celebrate her life in the Northfield Falls Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641; or Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Kingston Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.