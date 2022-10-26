Real “Scottie” Plante BARRE — Real “Scottie” Plante, 79, of Barre, passed away at the Woodridge Nursing home in Berlin on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was the son to the late Everiste and Adrienne (Gosselin) Plante. He was born on November 18, 1942, in Lac-Megantic Quebec Canada. In the 1963, Scottie moved to Vermont where he was known for his strong work ethic. In earlier years he was employed at Hutch Concrete and later owned and ran Scott Concrete. On August 26, 1995, Scottie married Bonnie Wagner at Suzanna’s Restaurant in Berlin. They made their home in Barre. Scottie had a passion for hockey. He once tried out for the Montreal Canadians, and he played for Blackhawks farm league. He coached many teams throughout the years for the BYSA youth hockey teams of Barre. He enjoyed bowling with his “French Connection” team and liked playing horseshoes, darts, and maple sugaring. The Montreal Canadians and San Francisco 49ers were his favorite sport teams Scottie was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren, Matthew Caswell, Hillary Gilman, and Allison Gilman and with his nephews Garrett Bartlett and Dylan Bartlett. He had a total of 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Wagner) Plante of Barre, Daughter’s Lisa Shover (James) of Worcester VT and Daughter Janet Munoz (Jesse) of San Antonio Texas. Brother, Gille Plante of Saint-Hiyppolite CA, and his sister-in laws Heidi (Kelly) Bartlett of Rumney N.H and Laurie Wagner (Bonnie James) of Berryville AR. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Scottie was pre-deceased by his son Steve Plante of Barre and several siblings. There are no services. Contributions can be made in Scottie’s memory to the Barre Youth Sports Association of Barre. The family would like to thank the staff at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin for all the love and care they gave Scottie while he battled Dementia. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
