Real “Frenchy” Jalbert GRANITEVILLE — Real “Frenchy” Jalbert, 89, of Graniteville, Vt. beloved husband for 65 years to Lucille Jalbert, passed away on Monday June 20, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with his family by his side. Frenchy was born August 26, 1932, in St. Francois Xavier, Brompton Canada to the late Auguste and Marie Anne (Boulanger) Jalbert. He grew up in Lewiston Maine before moving to Hartford Ct. in 1951 where he worked a short time at the Royal Typewriter then on Drywall for 40 years. He resided in Windsor Locks for 33 years and owned and operated the Standard Radiator Service on King Spring Road for 15 years. He moved to Williamstown Vermont in 1997 before moving to Graniteville 8 years ago. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved his family unconditionally. He loved life, laughter and was fond of country music and enjoyed playing pool and his harmonica. Frenchy enjoyed being with all his friends and passionately entertained us with all his many jokes, humorous stories, and his unique collection of pets but his true passion was spending time with his loving family and his only granddaughter, Jolene. He was a member of the Windsor Locks Knights of Columbus (Council 26). He was also a member of the St. Monica Parish, the Canadian Club, the Barre Lodge of Elks number 1525, all of Barre Vermont, and the Moose Lodge 1391 in Williamstown Vt.
