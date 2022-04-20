Real E. Perras MORRISTOWN — Real Edgar Perras, 95, of Morristown, died peacefully in the comfort of his home, on April 15, 2022. He was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Barre City, the son of the late Ludovic “Pete” and Alda (Grenon) Perras. He attended Williamstown public schools. He married Lillian L. Poulin in Barre. She died on June 13, 2014. In his earlier years, he worked on his father’s dairy farm in Williamstown and at the granite quarries in Graniteville. He and his wife, Lillian, relocated to California where he worked in building construction. They returned to Vermont and together, they purchased a dairy farm in Morristown which they operated for five years; at that time, he became a crop farmer. Survivors include five sons, Uwanna Perras, Yon Perras, Todd Perras and his wife, Julie Chauvin, Heath Perras and his companion, Deborah Papineau, and Kirt Perras and his companion, Kim Phelps; two grandchildren, Colby Perras and Jenna Perras; all of Morrisville. A private burial will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave. Morrisville, VT 05661. Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
