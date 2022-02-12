Raymonde M. Covey MASON, Ohio — Raymonde M. “Rae” Covey, 77, of East Village Drive and a former resident of Barre, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born on Sept. 26, 1944, in Barre, she was the daughter of Aime and Jeannine (Lavigueur) Desmarais. Rae attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1962. Her parents spoke both French and English, although Rae only spoke French when she started kindergarten. On Oct. 16, 1965, she married Thomas M. Covey in the St. Monica Catholic Church. Tom and Rae called Ohio their summer home but spent many wonderful winters in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rae was the manager of administration for Fanuc Robotics in Mason, retiring in 2000. Besides the love of her family, she was involved in the Operation Teddy Bear Project that made and sold quilts for children with leukemia so they could go to summer camps. Rae enjoyed all crafts in addition to being an avid reader. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Covey. of Mason, Ohio; her two children, Jeffrey Covey and his wife, Rebecca, of West Carrollton, Ohio, and Nicole Haynes and her husband, John Sr., of Kent, Ohio; her two grandchildren, Dyllan Covey, of Groton, Connecticut, and John Haynes Jr,. of Kent, Ohio – she was Memere to her grandchildren carrying on her French heritage; her brother, Don Desmarais and his wife, Nancy, of Hampden, Maine; her sisters-in-law, Joanne Desmarais, of Barre, Vermont, and Judith Covey; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Marcelle Perreault, in 2012; and two brothers, Real Desmarais in 2012, and Gaston Desmarais in 1970. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre at a date and time to be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Vermont, 6655 Shelburne Road, Suite 300, Shelburne, VT 05482. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.