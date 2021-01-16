Raymond W. Spooner SOUTH RYEGATE — Raymond W. “Rocky” Spooner, age 72, of South Ryegate, lost his battle with colon cancer Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. He died in the presence of his family at his home in South Ryegate. Ray was born on April 9, 1948, in Williamstown, Vermont. He was predeceased by his father, Clyde L. Spooner of Barre, and his mother, Jessica E. (Bradley) Spooner of Moretown. He was one of eight children; he grew up and went to school in Williamstown. He served in the Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973 as a light vehicle mechanic. He was married on Sept. 15, 1967, to Susan M. Plummer in Websterville. They lived in Barre and Wells River until they built a home in Newbury and eventually, South Ryegate in 2003. He enjoyed cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything with wheels or an engine. He liked figuring out and fixing anything and really was a jack of all trades. He had a quick wit and was not afraid to use it. With his wife, Sue, he traveled many places; he had been to every state and visited every state capital in the U.S. Rocky worked in the granite industry for 30-plus years and retired from Gandin Brothers Granite of South Ryegate in 2013. Rocky loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Susan of South Ryegate; his son, Jeff Spooner and wife Lori (Bruso) of Essex; his son, Tim Spooner and wife Jennifer (Rico) of Newbury. He was predeceased by step-grandson Corey Rico of Berlin; and his favorite Dog Max who was always by his side. He is survived by his three granddaughters, Ava Spooner and Olivia Spooner of Essex and Marisa Spooner of Newbury. He loved them so very much. He is also survived by his 101-year-old Uncle Fred Spooner of Bradford; two sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Caledonia Home Health, 165 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, as they were very kind, caring and helpful in his time of need. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
