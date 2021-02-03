Raymond St. John Sr. BERLIN — Raymond St. John Sr., 85, passed away Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Berlin. Born Oct. 5, 1935, in Montpelier, Vermont, he was the son of Mae (Russell) and Almon "Elmer" St. John. In his early years, Raymond was educated at schools in Montpelier. He later earned his GED. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953 where he was on active duty until 1957 and then reserve duty until 1961. Raymond served in the Korean War as a Marine and later served in the Army National Guard, Reserve 1970-1980 and Active Guard 1980-1990. He finished his military career serving in the Army Reserve, Active Duty 1990-1995. During the course of his life, he served on the fire departments in Barre (1962-1969) and Montpelier (1969-1979), as well as being an EMT and an honorary sheriff's deputy. Raymond was also a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Moretown. Raymond married Janice Matheson and they had four children: Raymond Jr. (Melody), Northfield, Vermont; Rory (Karen), Jacksonville, Florida; Kim (Kevin) McCracken, Northfield, Vermont; and Jeffrey (Clare) St. John, Northfield, Vermont; all surviving him. Raymond's many places of employment included Nunn's Service Station, Capital Candy, Farrell Distributing, Grand Union and Big Lots. He was the unit administrator for the Conti-Tracy Army Reserve Center and then the regional manager for Army Reserve centers in Colchester, Vermont, Keene, New Hampshire, and Auburn, Maine. Raymond's last place of employment was at Walmart in Sporting Goods. Raymond was a member of the Montpelier Elks #924 where he held a few post offices and a member of VFW #792 (with over 43 years of membership) where he held a few post and state offices. Most recently, Raymond was very active in the American Legion (with over 64 years of membership) as the adjutant of Montpelier Post #3 for many years and he was the historian for the American Legion, Department of Vermont. Also surviving are his wife of 18 years, Patricia "Trish," and their daughters, Morgan and Sadie, all of Berlin; grandchildren, Melissa (James) Rogers, Marshfield, Vermont, Amy (Blade) Ramsrud, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Renee (David) Ralston, Jacksonville, Florida, Lisa (Chris) Ford, Jacksonville, Florida, Blaire Haggett, Montpelier, Vermont, Kevin McCracken Jr., Northfield, Vermont, Ian McCracken, Northfield, Vermont, Victoria (Mark) Lake, Northfield, Vermont, Craig (Chantal Cannon) St. John, Northfield, Vermont, and Ryan (Angela) St. John, Northfield, Vermont; great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Gavin Rogers, Blaze and Reef Ramsrud, Kassidy and Matthew Ralston, Hunter and Zoe Ford, Lydia and Abe Haggett, Finnigan and Rory Lake, Blake and Deon St. John, and Xavier and Scarlet St. John. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
