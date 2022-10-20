Raymond R. Hutchinson BARRE — Raymond R. Hutchinson, 57, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with his family at his bedside. Born on January 29, 1965, he was the son of Leonard Hutchinson and Carolyn (Harrington) Hutchinson. He attended Spaulding Graded School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1983. After high school, Raymond worked in the granite industry for Beck & Beck granite shed. He also worked for many years in the printing industry for Capitol City Press, Hull Printing, and Norwich University. Raymond also was a bartender for various establishments in Barre. He was a member of the Mutuo, Inc., and the Barre Lodge of Elks #1535. Raymond spent 15 years in Port Aransas Texas. While in Texas Raymond worked as Food Service Director for the Corpus Christi Hooks Minor League Baseball Team. He was also heavily involved in the Port Aransas Youth Sports Programs for 10 years. He coached 5th and 6th grade girls’ basketball and the Marlins little league team. Following hurricane Harvey in 2017, Raymond supported and worked for the City of Port Aransas during recovery efforts. Growing up in Barre, Raymond excelled in all sports. He participated in baseball, basketball, football, wrestling, golfing, and skiing. He wrestled at Spaulding High School, and he was in the Vermont State wrestling finals his senior year. Some of Ray's favorite memories were his many years playing ball for the Gusto’s baseball, softball, and broomball teams. Some of his other hobbies included Nascar racing, collecting baseball cards, and playing fantasy football and baseball. Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Hutchinson; his father Leonard Hutchinson and significant other, Deb Lefebvre; his brother Brian “Butch” Hutchinson and his wife, Vickie Lyons; his sister Elizabeth Hutchinson and her partner, Tanya Jordan; his nieces Haley and McKenzie; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his Port Aransas family Robert Maxham, and Michelle Sowers; and Rob’s children Nick, Jace, and Emily. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Spring of 2023 at a date and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, 77 Sunset View Road, South Hero, VT 05486 or online www.takumta.org Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
