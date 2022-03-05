Raymond R. Gadreault MELBOURNE, FL - Raymond R. Gadreault, 73, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: White River Jct. VA Medical Center, C/O Clara Nelson, 215 No. Main St., White River Jct., VT 05009. For a full obituary go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
