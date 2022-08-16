Raymond Leadbetter MATTHEWS, NC — Raymond Leadbetter, 68, of Mint Lake Drive and a former resident of Barre, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Born on October 28, 1953, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of Raymond and Ella (Simpson) Leadbetter. Following graduation from Wauchusett High School in Massachusetts, he attended Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island. In December of 1973, he married Monica Luce. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre before moving to Gilbert, Arizona and eventually settling back on the east coast in 2017 when they moved to North Carolina. Survivors include his wife Monica Leadbetter of Matthews, NC; his daughters Stacey Leadbetter and her partner, Paul Thayer of Barre, VT; Kristy Dickinson and her husband, Keith of Smyrna, TN; and Katy Leadbetter of Wolcott, VT; his grandchildren Cameron Cahill and Reese Thayer, both of Barre, VT and Justin and Ryan Dickinson of Smyrna, TN; his sister Ann Roche and her husband, Jack of Trabuca Canyon, CA; his sister-in-law Audrey Luce of Randolph, VT; his cousins Laura Simpson of Tucson, AZ and Linda Clancey, of South Easton, MA; as well as his nephews Geoff, Chris and Todd Roche and his niece Michelle Markowitz. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later date as requested by the family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
