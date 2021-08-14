Raymond J. Pregent BARRE — Raymond Joseph Pregent, 69, of South Main Street in Barre City, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home. Raymond was born on June 16, 1952, in Northfield, Vermont, the son of Elmer and Alice Pregent. Raymond attended public schools in Hartford, Vermont, and in Locust Grove, Georgia. Upon enlisting in the United States Army, Raymond studied to receive his GED. In 1969, Raymond served his country as an Army Ranger during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1971. Raymond worked for a number of years as a security guard for the Federal Building in Montpelier. He later worked as a maintenance worker for the Vermont Department of Corrections. On July 7, 1973, he married Elizabeth Ann Rouelle at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Raymond also enjoyed bowling and had played for many leagues over the years. He was also a member of the American Legion in Montpelier. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Pregent, of Barre; his children, Debra Pregent-Pelkey, of Williamstown, Louis and his wife, Tammy, of Randolph, and Andrew "A.J." and his wife, Sarah, of Barre; brothers of Randolph, Sharon and Swanton; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews. Viewing and visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, Vermont. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
